GG Thrive Guide Shares Top Picks for Miami Art Week

Miami Art Week and Art Basel are back, and lifestyle creator Gernise “GG” Gregoire of the popular GG Thrive Guide joined Inside South Florida to break down what makes the city’s biggest cultural week so electric. Known for her travel and event recommendations across social media, GG highlighted the thrill of discovery that defines the annual celebration, where artists, brands, and celebrities collide across Miami’s most colorful neighborhoods.

This year, she’s especially excited about experiences that go beyond the typical party circuit. One standout is a three-story yacht activation departing from Bayside, offering live art and music as it sails along the coast. Visit their social media, @theyachtclubmiami_, to get tickets for their December 5th event.

GG also spotlighted Art Beat Miami, also happening on December 5th, at the Brightline station in Overtown, an event featuring cultural programming and an art talk with the designer behind Dior’s handbags, presented in partnership with Barbados.

With hundreds of events vying for attention, GG recommends relying on curated social media guides and online search tools to narrow down the best options. Her own platforms, including GG Thrive Guide and GG Thrive Agency, offer detailed itineraries and recommendations for locals and visitors looking to maximize their Art Week experience.

More information and event links can be found on her website, ggthriveguide.com, and social channels, @ggthriveguide.

