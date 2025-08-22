Gilda’s Club South Florida Hosts Fifth Annual Race for Hope 5K

Kim Praitano, President and CEO of Gilda’s Club South Florida, joined Inside South Florida to share details on the upcoming Fifth Annual Race for Hope 5K, happening Saturday, September 13. Named in honor of beloved Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner, the organization continues her vision of ensuring that no one faces cancer alone, providing free support services for those impacted by the disease.

This year’s 5K is a community-centered event featuring a Color Run, a Children’s Zone, and options to walk, run, or participate in a hybrid style, making it accessible for all ages. The goal is to raise vital funds while celebrating health, wellness, and togetherness.