Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Inside South Florida

Actions

Gingerbread Showdown! Inside South Florida Hosts a Holiday Decorating Face-Off

Gingerbread Showdown! Inside South Florida Hosts a Holiday Decorating Face-Off
Posted

Inside South Florida brought the holiday spirit and a little friendly competition to the studio with a festive gingerbread house challenge. To keep things fair, hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia enlisted their very own “Santa Ariel,” aka entertainment insider Ariel Cipolla, to judge the showdown and determine who could build the ultimate cookie dream house in just three minutes.

The challenge tested speed, creativity, and coverage as icing flew, candy scattered, and bold design choices emerged. One competitor went for clean lines and a welcoming, minimalist aesthetic, while the other leaned fully into a colorful, Florida-inspired holiday vibe. With frosting everywhere and the clock ticking down, Ariel delivered his final verdict based on artistic expression and how fully the houses came together under pressure.

To catch more holiday fun, friendly competitions, and behind-the-scenes moments, follow the show on Instagram at @insidesoflo for daily updates and festive surprises all season long.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com