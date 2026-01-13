Gingerbread Showdown! Inside South Florida Hosts a Holiday Decorating Face-Off

Inside South Florida brought the holiday spirit and a little friendly competition to the studio with a festive gingerbread house challenge. To keep things fair, hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia enlisted their very own “Santa Ariel,” aka entertainment insider Ariel Cipolla, to judge the showdown and determine who could build the ultimate cookie dream house in just three minutes.

The challenge tested speed, creativity, and coverage as icing flew, candy scattered, and bold design choices emerged. One competitor went for clean lines and a welcoming, minimalist aesthetic, while the other leaned fully into a colorful, Florida-inspired holiday vibe. With frosting everywhere and the clock ticking down, Ariel delivered his final verdict based on artistic expression and how fully the houses came together under pressure.