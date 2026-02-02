Girl Scout Cookie season returns with new Exploremores and classic favorites

Girl Scout Cookie season has arrived in South Florida, bringing the annual tradition of sweet treats and valuable business lessons for young entrepreneurs. This year features an exciting new addition to the beloved cookie lineup alongside time-tested favorites.

Local Girl Scouts Leah Tongue and Arabella Kostecki shared their enthusiasm for the 2026 cookie season, highlighting both the delicious products and the real-world skills they're developing through their sales efforts.

New cookie adventure: Exploremores

The standout addition to this year's Girl Scout Cookie collection is Exploremores, a rocky road ice cream-inspired cookie that has already won over young sellers and customers alike.

"One word to describe them would be yummy," Leah said about the new offering. Arabella agreed, describing the cookies as "delish" when asked for her one-word review.

The Exploremores cookies feature a unique combination of textures and flavors that capture the essence of rocky road ice cream in cookie form.

"It's a rocky road, ice cream-filled cookie, and it's actually really good," Leah explained about the new variety.

The cookies offer both crispiness and filling, with marshmallows adding to the rocky road experience.

Learning through entrepreneurship

Beyond the sweet rewards, Girl Scout Cookie sales provide valuable business education and life experiences for participating scouts. The program teaches essential skills, including customer service, money management, and goal setting.

For Leah, one of the most rewarding aspects has been the travel opportunities earned through successful sales.

"Going on trips with money that we've earned," Leah said when asked about her favorite part of selling cookies this year.

She has already enjoyed the fruits of her labor with a trip to a water park, demonstrating how cookie sales translate into real experiences and rewards.

Developing sales skills

Arabella has embraced the customer interaction aspect of cookie sales, developing communication skills that will serve her well beyond Girl Scout season.

"I like to speak to the customers and tell them all about the cookies and tell them my favorite one," Arabella said. "My favorite is the Samoa."

Her enthusiasm for engaging with customers and sharing product knowledge demonstrates the natural sales abilities that Girl Scout Cookie season helps develop in young participants.

Where to find Girl Scout Cookies

South Florida residents can support local Girl Scouts through multiple purchasing options during the 2026 cookie season.

Customers can buy cookies online for convenient ordering and delivery, or visit local retail locations where Girl Scout booths are set up.