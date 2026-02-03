Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grammy Awards gift bags feature musical lollipops and luxury items for performers

Grammy Awards performers and presenters received luxury gift bags filled with innovative items ranging from musical lollipops to eco-friendly grilling aprons during the 2026 ceremony weekend.

Entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets partnered with the Grammy Awards to produce gift lounges and presenter bags at Tom's Watch Bar in Los Angeles, continuing a tradition that ensures every attendee leaves with something.

Among the standout items were MGA Entertainment's "Taste These Sounds" musical lollipops, which use technology to play music through bone conduction when placed in the mouth. The innovative candy creates an audio experience similar to hearing music through headphones.

The gift bags also emphasized sustainability and social causes. PETA and Just Meat provided "Grilling Without Killing" aprons to promote vegan alternatives, while other items focused on luxury and comfort.

Minky Couture contributed ultra-soft blankets designed for backstage comfort in chilly arenas. Euphoria provided luxury shower heads featuring water-saving technology powered by Aqua innovation.

Additional items included insulated lunch bags, Monopoly games, books, candles, and various health and wellness products. The diverse selection reflected what Distinctive Assets owner Lash Berry describes as the company's mission of "delivering fabulous gifts while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy."

Distinctive Assets has operated since 1999 as a niche marketing company and a pioneer in award show gift bags. The company has created similar experiences for the Latin Grammys, Tony Awards, BET Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, and Country Music Awards.

The gift bag tradition ensures that, whether artists win awards or not, they receive memorable items that celebrate their participation in music's biggest night.

