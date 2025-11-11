Grandma Core Goes Viral: Knitting is the New Netflix

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Michaels. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and don't reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Move over, doomscrolling – Gen Z is picking up knitting needles! The #grandmacore trend is exploding as younger generations ditch digital burnout for "emotional support crafting." Think of knitting, crocheting, and embroidery as the new meditation.

Lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy calls it "creativity as the new self-care," and she's got the data to back it up. Michaels' 2025 Creativity Trend Report reveals people are turning to repetitive crafting motions for stress relief – basically turning yarn into therapy sessions.

Michaels is cashing in big time after acquiring Joanne's assets, now offering 25% more yarn, 125,000 fabric choices online, and dedicated cutting bars in 650 stores. They've got premium brands like Singer and Brother under their roof, making them the ultimate crafting destination.

But here's the kicker: it's not just solo crafting. People are hosting "DIY and dying parties" – actual, real-life gatherings where friends craft together and share meals. Revolutionary concept, right?

The grandma core movement represents something deeper than just trendy hobbies – it's young people craving simpler times, authentic connections, and tangible creations in our increasingly digital world. Who knew your grandma was ahead of her time?

