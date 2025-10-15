Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Growing Knowledge at The Seed School of Miami

We’re back with one of our favorite guests: The Seed School of Miami! Instructor Muriel Oliveres and senior honor roll student Isaac Cruz stopped by to share what’s growing this fall in the school’s Gardening and Resilience Program. From herbs and colorful tomatoes to new additions like chickens for fresh eggs, the program continues to bloom as students learn sustainability and hands-on science right in the heart of campus.

Watch the full segment to see what they’re planting this season and how you can follow their journey. Learn more at Miami.SeedSchool.org or on Instagram, @SeedMiami.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

