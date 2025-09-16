Growing the Game: Amerigol LATAM Cup Brings Global Hockey Talent to South Florida

Hockey passion is thriving far beyond traditional markets, and Juan Carlos Otero, founder and president of Amerigol International Hockey Association, is on a mission to prove it.
The 2025 LATAM Cup is bringing together thousands of players from 62 teams across Latin America, the Caribbean, South Asia and beyond, giving them a rare chance to showcase their skills on the ice and experience the game at its highest level. It’s more than competition; it’s about opportunity, representation, and building belief in the next generation of players and referees.
Watch the full segment to see how the LATAM Cup is transforming lives, inspiring new talent, and growing the game of hockey in places you’d never expect. For more information, visit amerigolhockey.com.