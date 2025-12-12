Habit Burger & Grill Serves Award-Winning Flavors and Holiday Deals Across South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yum! Brands and Habit Burger & Grill. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Habit Burger & Grill is celebrating the season with bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and major savings for families. Inside South Florida visited the restaurant, which features the recently named top burger in America for the second year in a row. The fast-casual chain is showcasing its signature Double Charburger along with a lineup of sides and seasonal offers.

The Double Char remains the star of the menu, prepared fresh and never frozen, flame-grilled to order, and served alongside the brand’s popular tempura green beans, sweet potato fries, and crispy onion rings. The restaurant is also highlighting its limited-time patty melt, a longtime fan favorite that has returned for a short run.

For the holidays, Habit Burger is rolling out “Merry Mondays,” offering guests a Double Char for just five dollars every Monday. Families can also take advantage of the Charbox, available in a classic or build-your-own version, starting at $35. Each box includes four burgers, four fries, and house-made sauces, making it an easy option for feeding groups at a budget-friendly price.

While burgers are the centerpiece, the menu also caters to non-burger fans with fresh, made-to-order salads such as the Santa Barbara Cobb, topped with hot, freshly grilled chicken, avocado, and house ingredients.