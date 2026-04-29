Hatch Path CEO shares how resetting your nervous system can combat burnout and improve work performance

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Jordan Dunin, founder and CEO of HatchPath, says shifting away from hustle culture and focusing on nervous system regulation can combat burnout and improve performance.

With 77% of employees reporting burnout, Dunin's company launched its services across employee benefits programs in the United States and Canada to help individuals and organizations.

"We looked at hustle, hustle, hustle as a performance metric, but true performance actually comes from being regulated," Dunin said.

A dysregulated nervous system leaves people stuck in survival mode, experiencing fight, flight, or freeze responses. Dunin noted this state leads to high reactivity and emotional decision-making.

"In general, people are operating only 30% because they're so burnt out," Dunin said.

To regulate the nervous system, Dunin recommends practicing conscious breathing, avoiding the energy of urgency, and speaking with an empathetic and accountable third party.

Dunin founded HatchPath after experiencing his own health struggles. In 2016, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and neck trauma and was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease. He said he was stuck in chronic stress until a support group helped him relax and heal.

Employers are recognizing the value of well-being. Dunin noted that focusing on employee regulation yields a return on investment of around 4.2 or 4.3 by improving retention and productivity while reducing turnover and burnout.

More information is available at hatchpath.io.

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