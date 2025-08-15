Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Healthy Back-to-School Snacks Kids (and Parents) Will Love

Healthy Back-to-School Snacks Kids (and Parents) Will Love
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by ¡Yo Quiero! & Dandy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian and mom of three, Gisela Bouvier, shared her go-to snacks for keeping kids energized during the busy school season. From ¡Yo Quiero!’s flavorful Tex Mex dips like Elote and Queso Blanco to Dandy Fresh Produce’s ready-to-eat celery and radish coins, these easy pairings make eating veggies fun and delicious.

Find Dandy products now at Publix, and watch for ¡Yo Quiero! dips hitting Publix produce aisles soon. For more information, visit yoquierobrands.com and dudafresh.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com