Healthy Back-to-School Snacks Kids (and Parents) Will Love

Registered dietitian and mom of three, Gisela Bouvier, shared her go-to snacks for keeping kids energized during the busy school season. From ¡Yo Quiero!’s flavorful Tex Mex dips like Elote and Queso Blanco to Dandy Fresh Produce’s ready-to-eat celery and radish coins, these easy pairings make eating veggies fun and delicious.