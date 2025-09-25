Healthy Fall Picks the Whole Family Will Love

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Roxana Ehsani Nutrition. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Roxana Ehsani to share her favorite fall finds that are nutritious, delicious, and easy for busy families to enjoy. From gut health to guilt-free treats, these picks bring function and flavor to the season.

Lifeway Kefir

A true probiotic powerhouse, Lifeway Kefir packs 12 live and active cultures into every serving to support digestion, immunity, and even mood. With 10 grams of protein plus calcium and vitamin D, it’s as versatile as it is healthy. It’s perfect in overnight oats, pumpkin chia pudding, or simply enjoyed as a creamy drink. Available at Publix and LifewayKefir.com .

Linear Protein Bar

Looking for a protein-packed snack that tastes like dessert? Linear Bar combines dark chocolate, peanut butter, and caramel in an all-organic bar with 20 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber. Great for stashing in a gym bag or slicing over a yogurt bowl, it’s a smart way to satisfy cravings without compromise. For more information, visit LinearBar.com .

Olipop – Healthy Probiotic Soda

For a refreshing alternative to soda, Olipop delivers classic fizz with a functional twist. Each can has just 2–5 grams of sugar, up to 9 grams of fiber, and plant-based ingredients to support digestive health. Seasonal favorites like Crisp Apple make it perfect for fall, while flavors like Classic Grape or Ginger Ale are year-round crowd-pleasers. For more information, visit DrinkOlipop.com .