Healthy Holiday Hosting Made Easy with Wellness Expert Mia Syn

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nutrition by Mia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Since we’re talking holidays, we have to talk hosting, and more importantly, healthy hosting. Wellness expert Mia Syn joined Inside South Florida to share quick tips to keep your gatherings delicious, festive, and good for you.

Bloom Nutrition

She kicked things off with travel wellness, recommending Bloom, the brand redefining functional nutrition with colostrum, collagen, and prebiotics to support gut health, immunity, and skin. Bloom’s #1 super greens powder is now available in gummy form, making daily nutrients easy and snackable. You can find Bloom at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

Lentu Protein Bars

For clean, nourishing snacks on the go, Mia loves Lentu, a mom-founded bar high in protein and fiber with no added sugar. They’re made with real ingredients like flaxseed, turmeric, and spinach, and sweetened only with dates. For more information, visit LoveLentu.com .

Autumn Glory Apples

When it comes to hosting, Mia builds a sweet and savory board centered around fresh produce. She highlights Autumn Glory apples, which are sweet, crunchy, non-GMO apples grown exclusively by Superfresh Growers and available at Aldi.

Find Ice Cream Cakes Near You

And for dessert, her festive go-to: Ice cream cakes. They’re easy, crowd-pleasing, and come in fun flavors like Carvel, Oreo, Funfetti, and Reese’s. Mia says they’re perfect for family gatherings and even more fun when you decorate them with holiday flair. Find options at your local grocery store or at iloveicecreamcakes.com .