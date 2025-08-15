Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Helping South Florida Singles Find Real Love

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Etoile Agency. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Matchmaking.com director and professional matchmaker, with over 15 years of experience, Cheryl Maida joined Inside South Florida to share how she is helping singles across South Florida connect in meaningful ways. Specializing in working with straight men, women, and gay men of all ages, the company offers personalized matchmaking with guaranteed results for male clients and free registration for women.

Watch the full segment to learn how Matchmaking.com grew from coffee shop meetups to one of South Florida’s premier matchmaking services. Apply today at www.matchmaking.com.

