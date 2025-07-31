HGTV Design Pro Shares Affordable DIY Tips for Summer Home Makeovers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Glidden Paints. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Before diving into the holiday season, there’s still time to tackle some of those lingering home improvement projects and TV design expert Kelly Edwards is here to help. Known for her work on HGTV, the Style Network, and OWN, Edwards joined Inside South Florida to share smart, affordable ways to refresh your space this summer.

For those looking to make a big impact without a big budget, Edwards recommends starting with paint. One of the most transformative tools in any home makeover, color can dramatically change the feel of a room, but choosing the right shade can often be overwhelming. That’s where Glidden’s expanded product line and new tools at Walmart come in.

One standout feature is the Room Visualizer in the Walmart app, which lets users preview different paint colors in real time using their phone’s camera. For added convenience, shoppers can turn to Glidden’s Grab & Go lineup, pre-tinted paint in popular colors, ready right off the shelf.

For outdoor projects, Edwards highlights Glidden’s Cool Surface Porch and Floor Paint, which uses innovative technology to reduce surface temperatures by up to 20%. That means cooler patios, decks, and walkways, perfect for bare feet and pet paws during hot summer days. Available in colors like Steel Gray, Summer Suede, and Clay Court, the paint brings comfort without sacrificing style.

Inside the home, high-touch surfaces like doors and cabinets can benefit from Glidden’s Cabinet, Door & Trim Paint, which dries to the touch in just 20 minutes and is stick-free in an hour, ideal for weekend warriors looking to finish fast.

To complete any DIY project with ease, Glidden has also rolled out paint kits, brushes, rollers, and paintable caulking, all now available at Walmart.

With everything from prep tools to premium paints in one place, Edwards says now is the perfect time to refresh your home and enjoy the rest of summer in a space you love.