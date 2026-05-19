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Hippocrates Wellness Institute co-director shares how biohacking can improve your health

Dr. Brian Clement of the Hippocrates Wellness Institute says natural biohacking methods can reverse disease and extend life well beyond 100.
HIPPOCRATES WELLNESS INSTITUTE CO-DIRECTOR SHARES HOW BIOHACKING CAN IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH
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Dr. Brian Clement, co-director of the Hippocrates Wellness Institute 
in West Palm Beach, says biohacking, using natural methods 
to counter the effects of unhealthy modern lifestyles, can reverse disease 
and extend life.

"There's no disease that cannot be reversed, no disease that cannot be prevented, and nobody that cannot live today well 
beyond 100, no matter how old you are, because the body is very forgiving," Clement said. 

"Within a matter of days after making good lifestyle choices, we start to see the biological results 
that prolong life and reverse disease."

With 56 years of experience working with hundreds of thousands of people, Clement said the institute uses 
a range of approaches, including bio frequency medicine, living food, supplementation, and lifestyle adjustments covering sleep, relationships, and work.

"The institute created holistic, created wellness and created biohacking. 
So we're the first lifestyle medicine institute in the world," Clement said.

The Hippocrates Wellness Institute has treated more than a million people and is recognized internationally. 
Clement's latest book, The Quantum Human, is available now.

For more information or to schedule a visit, go to HippocratesWellness.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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