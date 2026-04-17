Hispanic Unity of Florida to host the inaugural 2026 Miami Entrepreneur Summit for small businesses

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hispanic Unity of Florida is hosting the inaugural 2026 Miami Entrepreneur Summit to support local small business growth.

The free, one-day event is expanding to Miami after being hosted in Broward County for 12 years. The summit offers an entrepreneurial experience designed to foster connections and share ideas.

Katherine Gallego, a representative for Hispanic Unity of Florida, noted that Miami is home to 84,000 small businesses. She advised attendees to come prepared with questions and business cards.

"They're going to take away actionable insights," Gallego said.

Attendees can expect to learn from real-life stories and gain knowledge they can directly apply to their own business ideas.

Hispanic Unity of Florida has operated for approximately 45 years. The mission-driven organization supports entrepreneurs, working families and immigrants in building economic stability.

The organization offers a wide range of services, including career and technical education, financial education, citizenship services, and youth and family programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.