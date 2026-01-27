Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hockey Hits Little Havana with Synthetic Ice Rink at SLAM Miami

Hockey is making major moves in South Florida, and it’s happening right at school. Inside South Florida spotlighted a historic day at SLAM Miami, where a new synthetic ice rink was unveiled through a partnership with the NHL, NHLPA, the Florida Panthers, and GEICO. The rink, installed on the school’s fifth-floor patio, gives students a unique opportunity to experience the sport of hockey, all with LoneDepot Park visible in the background as a reminder of the recent Winter Classic excitement.

The goal of the project is to grow the game from the ground up by introducing students to street and recreational hockey in a fun, accessible way. School leaders and Panthers representatives say the rink is just the beginning, with plans to host interschool competitions and expand youth participation across Miami. For many students, it was their first time skating, turning an ordinary school day into an unforgettable experience and opening the door to a sport not traditionally associated with South Florida.

To learn more about youth hockey programs and how the Florida Panthers are expanding the sport locally, visit FloridaPanthers.com and explore their community initiatives section.

