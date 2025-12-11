Holiday Beauty Boosts with Esthetician Elena Duque

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Elena Duque Beauty. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whenever beauty expert and esthetician Elena Duque shows up at the Inside South Florida studio, she never shows up empty-handed. Elena shared some of her favorite holiday must-haves to keep hair shiny, skin glowing, and routines effortless this season.

She kicked things off with Redken’s at-home gloss mask, a once-a-week treatment that boosts shine and seals the cuticle in just one minute, which is perfect for anyone who doesn’t have time for a full salon visit during the holidays. You can grab it at Ulta.

Next, she introduced “liquid microneedling” from VT Cosmetics, a unique formula powered by centella asiatica that delivers a gentle tingling sensation as tiny micro-capsules help skincare absorb deeper. Available in different strengths and formulas, it’s a customizable treatment without the needles or the price tag of a med spa.

And the product she says she’d take home above all others? The Age-R Booster Pro from Medicube, a microcurrent device that helps lift, tone, and enhance product absorption. Elena calls it “an esthetician in your pocket,” and it pairs perfectly with Medicube’s brightening overnight mask, bubble serums, and more. You can find the line on TikTok Shop and at select retailers.