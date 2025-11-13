Holiday Beauty Essentials with Emily Milly Almodovar

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by TipsOnTv. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Celebrity beauty expert Milly Almodovar hit "Inside South Florida" armed with foolproof holiday glamour secrets that won't drain your bank account or your time. Her signature move? The timeless bold red lip paired with metallic shimmer eyeshadow in gold, silver, or copper - a five-minute look that creates the illusion of hours of prep work.

For body care, she's obsessed with Rihanna's personal favorite: Fenty Skin Butta Drop body cream, which delivers magazine-worthy glow in scents like vanilla cream and salted caramel. The limited holiday edition features naughty nutmeg and warm cinnamon, all under $50 and constantly selling out for good reason.

Winter footwear gets an upgrade with Chuck Taylor All Star Elements boots - the cold-weather evolution of the classic sneaker featuring water repellent materials, fleece lining, and ortholite cushioning for style that actually handles the elements.

Stress-free styling comes courtesy of Stitch Fix's personal shopping service, now featuring vision technology to preview outfits and direct stylist chat options. No subscription required, free returns, and styles delivered to your door.

Her final obsession: Pura D'or's Anti-Thinning Gold Label shampoo and conditioner set under $40, packed with aloe vera, argan oil, and Korean red seaweed. The Amazon reviews showcase jaw-dropping before-and-after transformations that she calls "mind-boggling."

