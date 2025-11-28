Holiday Beauty & Travel Must-Haves: Style Expert Alle Fister Shares Her Top Picks

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bollare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays bring joy, travel, changing temperatures, and plenty of stress. To help you stay glowing, comfy, and beautifully prepared, style and beauty expert Alle Fister stopped by Inside South Florida to share her must-have gifts, insider sale info, and the biggest beauty deals of the season.

Illyoon Skincare

Travel, cold weather, and dry indoor heat can wreak havoc on your skin, which is why Alle swears by Illyoon, Korea’s #1 derma-cosmetic brand. Clean, vegan, and fragrance-free, the line is gentle enough for babies yet deeply hydrating for adults. The star of the collection is the Illyoon Ceramide Ato Gel Mask, packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It goes on white and turns clear when your skin has fully absorbed the moisture, leaving behind that coveted “glass skin” glow. For Black Friday, Illyoon is up to 30% off on Amazon.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

Holiday gatherings and airport marathons call for footwear that keeps up. Dr. Scholl’s is already running its Black Friday deals, including the TikTok-famous Time Off Sneaker, stylish cozy slippers, and the must-have Joplin Boot. All offer comfort-first design with trend-forward style, perfect for gifting or treating yourself.

Sexy Hair

Big Red Can season is here. Sexy Hair is rolling out its “Bring It Back” holiday campaign with essentials like Spray & Play for major volume, Powder Play for root lift, and Root Plus for lightweight body and hold. These salon favorites are all up to 50% off at Ulta for Black Friday.

Sunday Riley

If glowing, hydrated skin is your goal, Sunday Riley delivers with gift-ready sets dropping the day before Thanksgiving. Alle highlights the Deep Dive Hydration Kit, the Home & Away Vitamin C Set, and several stocking-sized essentials. Each kit offers an accessible way to try the brand’s cult-favorite formulas.

Laneige

A perennial fan favorite, Laneige is back with festive sets featuring their beloved Lip Sleeping Masks. Special holiday flavors include Chocolate Eggnog Latte and Caramel, plus the Minty Duo, offering Candy Cane and an exclusive Mini Peppermint lip mask. Perfect for gifting, or keeping for yourself.

Béis Travel

Whether you’re jet-setting or road-tripping, Béis makes travel stylish and seamless. Their award-winning luggage system keeps clothes and toiletries organized, durable, and chic. Alle loves their Maple colorway: neutral, luxuriou,s and perfect for winter travel.