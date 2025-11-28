Holiday Deals & Must-Have Gifts: Jamie O Shares Her Top Picks for the Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell stopped by Inside South Florida with a lineup of holiday essentials, from mega shopping destinations to wellness tech, kitchen must-haves, and the cutest gifts for pets. Here’s everything you need on your list this season.

Sawgrass Mills

Jamie kicks things off with Sawgrass Mills and The Colonnade Outlets, the largest outlet center in the U.S. With over 360 stores, 70 luxury brand outlets, and savings up to 70% off, it’s the perfect place to stretch your holiday budget. Doors open 6 a.m. on Black Friday, offering unbeatable deals and exclusive brands not found anywhere else in Florida. Plan your shopping trip at sawgrassmills.com .

Motive Lower Back

Next, Jamie highlights the Motive Lower Back, an FDA-cleared therapy device ideal for anyone struggling with lower back tightness. It uses clinically validated muscle-stimulation technology to strengthen core stabilizing muscles and provide real relief on the go. Regularly $249, it’s now 25% off for Black Friday, bringing it to $186.75 on MyMotive.com .

Ninja Blendboss Tumbler Blender

Perfect for smoothie lovers, the Ninja Blendboss Tumbler Blender blends directly into the portable vessel you’ll take with you. It combines professional-grade power with leak-proof portability, making it an excellent gift for active friends or busy family members. Available at sharkninja.com for $139.

Roborock Qrevo CurvX

For hosts and busy households, Jamie recommends the Roborock Qrevo CurvX, an ultra-slim robot vacuum designed to navigate tight spaces, holiday décor, and low furniture with ease. Its hyper-force suction and hot-water cleaning dissolve stubborn stains and tackle long pet hair. It even self-cleans after every use. The Black Friday–Cyber Monday deal is huge: $650 off, from $1,499 down to $849 on Amazon through December 1.

Holiday Gifts at Chewy

Jamie wraps up with gifts for fur babies. Chewy offers holiday toys, themed bandanas, treat bundles, cozy pet outfits, and even custom gifts, such as pillows, socks, and pajamas featuring your pet’s face. They also offer fun tech gifts, such as tracking collars with built-in cameras. Toys start under $10, and variety gift packs under $20 at chewy.com .