Inside South Florida

Holiday Feast Hacks That Won't Break the Bank!

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amazon. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Forget last-minute shopping stress – Amazon's got your Thanksgiving covered! Their holiday meal deal is a total game-changer: feed five people for just $25 from November 12-27. We're talking Butterball turkey at an insane $0.69 per pound, plus all the classics like stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, and cranberry relish.

The real MVP? Holiday pies under $7 each – and with multiple flavors available, why settle for just one? Amazon spokesperson Griffin Buch dropped this budget-friendly bomb during the interview, emphasizing that holidays should be about family time, not financial anxiety.

But wait, there's more! Prime members score an extra win with 25 cents off per gallon at BP, Amoco, and Ampm gas stations every Friday through year-end – perfect for those holiday road trips to Grandma's house.

