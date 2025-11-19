Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty, Comfort, and Travel Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday shopping season is officially here, and lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila is sharing top gift picks that make shopping for loved ones a whole lot easier. From beauty essentials to cozy home favorites and even a travel escape, here are her standout recommendations.

L’Oréal Paris Plump Ambition

L’Oréal’s new Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil and Plump Ambition pH Hyaluron Lip Oil make for perfect beauty gifts and stocking stuffers. These volumizing lip oils provide instantly plumper, smoother lips with 24-hour hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid and tripeptide. The formula delivers glass-like shine without the sticky feel, and the cushiony applicator with massaging beads ensures even application. The pH-adapting version shifts into a custom pink shade based on your lips’ pH level, leaving behind a personalized tint. Plump Ambition comes in 10 shades, and the pH line in 4 shades, all available for $10.99 on Amazon.

Bedsure Gentlesoft Blankets

A cozy gift never goes out of style, and the Bedsure Gentlesoft Blanket is designed for comfort and durability. Pre-washed and triple lint-removed, it stays plush wash after wash. The blanket works beautifully as a bed layer or a couch throw, adding warmth and style to any space. It will be on sale for $12.34 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from November 20 through December 1 on Amazon.

Bedsure Gentlesoft Ribbed Heated Blanket

For an elevated cozy experience, Yesi recommends the Bedsure Gentle Soft Ribbed Heated Blanket. The electric blanket features six heat levels and four timer settings, allowing users to personalize their warmth. Made with ultra-soft flannel and plush sherpa, it’s both stylish and functional. This heated blanket will also be discounted, available for $37.99 from November 20 through December 1 on Amazon.

Epicurean Hotel

For those who love gifting experiences, the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa offers a standout travel escape. Located across from the iconic Bern’s Steak House, the hotel provides exclusive “steak-cation” packages that include accommodations and guaranteed reservations at Bern’s, something notoriously hard to secure. The hotel also hosts culinary events in its theater, features an acclaimed rooftop cocktail lounge, and offers luxurious treatments at Spa Evangeline, including its signature cabernet-infused services. For more information, visit EpicureanHotel.com .