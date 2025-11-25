Holiday Gift Guide: Emily Shares This Season’s Most Creative Finds

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Donato Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays are officially here, and if finding new gift ideas year after year feels impossible, lifestyle contributor Emily Richett stopped by Inside South Florida with a roundup of unique picks for everyone on your list, from kids to world travelers to beauty lovers.

Tell My Tale

Emily’s first pick turns children into the heroes of their own adventures. Tell My Tale personalized books let kids star in beautifully illustrated stories, from superhero missions to fairy-tale quests. Books start at $39.99, and shoppers can save 20% with code HOLIDAY20. A perfect keepsake for little readers. For more information, visit TellMyTale.com .

Wonder Me

For a gift that doubles as décor, Wonder Me uses advanced AI to transform kids into magical, lifelike characters and scenes. These custom portraits make standout holiday or birthday gifts and start at $39.99. The same HOLIDAY20 code takes 20% off. For more information, visit WonderMe.com .

AbyAMC Cookware System

For the home chef, AbyAMC Cookware, a European favorite now debuting in the U.S., blends modern smart tech with sleek design. It helps home cooks prepare healthier meals faster and is the kind of gift they’ll use for years. Viewers can save 10% with code GIFT10. For more information, visit AbyAMC.com .

Medjet Memberships

A practical stocking stuffer for anyone hitting the road this season, Medjet provides air medical transport and security response services. If a traveler becomes hospitalized 150+ miles from home, Medjet arranges transport to their home hospital, a major upgrade from standard travel protections. Memberships start at just $99. For more information, visit Medjet.com .

Conair’s Curl Define Pro Brush

For beauty lovers or anyone constantly losing brushes, Emily recommends the Curl Define Pro Brush from Conair. Its vented design and mixed bristles help smooth, shine, and define hair without breakage or heat. It’s perfect for curls and everyday use. Available for $19.99 at Conair.com, Amazon, Ulta, and Walmart. For more information, visit Conair.com .