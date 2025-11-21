Holiday Gift Guide Kickoff: Smart Tech, Imaginative Play & Screen-Free Fun

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Melissa & Doug, Hasbro, and Tonies. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the holidays fast approaching, Lifestyle Expert Elizabeth Werner stopped by to help viewers avoid last-minute shopping stress. She shared four standout gift ideas perfect for kids, families, and even your home office setup.

LG Smart Monitor Swing

The LG Smart Monitor Swing is a 32-inch 4K touchscreen built for both productivity and entertainment. Its award-winning rolling stand lets users glide it from room to room, from a home office to the living room, with ease. Powered by LG’s WebOS, it offers instant access to cloud-based office apps and top streaming services without needing a PC. With stunning visuals and incredible versatility, it transforms any space into a true multitasking hub.

Beauty Kiosk Play Set

Perfect for budding makeup artists, the Melissa & Doug Beauty Kiosk brings realistic pretend play to life. Known for over 30 years as the leading brand in wooden toys, Melissa & Doug designed this 24-piece set with toy makeup for eyes, lips, face, and nails. Kids can imagine new looks, practice pretend skincare routines, and even drop “payments” into the kiosk using the toy coins or bank card. Parents can refill the collection drawer daily for an added surprise factor.

The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists

For superhero fans, the Marvel The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists deliver oversized fun. Inspired by the Fantastic Four, these giant foam fists feature sound effects that intensify as kids punch the air or tap a solid surface. Whether reenacting movie moments or inventing new heroic battles, these fists bring imaginative action play to life.

Toniebox 2

A hit with children ages 1 to 9, the Toniebox is a screen-free audio system that lets kids control what they listen to, from stories, songs, and adventures, by placing collectible Tonies characters on top. With hundreds of characters available, from Lightning McQueen to Elsa to Peppa Pig, each figure triggers unique audio content. The lineup includes: My First Tonies, Tonies Play, and Bedtime Tonies. It’s a hands-on, kid-powered way to make learning and storytelling fun, no screens required.