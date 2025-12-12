Holiday Gift Ideas Span Toys, Tech, Games, and Last-Minute Finds

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Lego, Back Market, Moose Games, Jazwares, and Walgreens. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Toy and trend expert Elizabeth Werner returned to Inside South Florida to showcase some of the season’s most versatile and family-friendly gift ideas, ranging from creative playsets to refurbished tech and convenient last-minute shopping options.

One standout for kids is the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Wild Animals Set, which allows young builders to assemble a panda family, rebuild it into a pair of orcas, and then transform it again into a penguin family. The rotating build options offer extended play value and encourage problem-solving and creativity.

For those shopping for tech, Werner highlighted Back Market, the world’s largest marketplace for premium refurbished devices. Shoppers can find products such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPad Mini 7, and Nintendo Switch at significantly reduced prices. Each item is professionally refurbished and backed by up to a one-year warranty, giving consumers a cost-effective alternative to buying new.

Stocking-stuffer seekers can look to Bananagrams from Moose Games, the fast-paced, portable word-building game containing 144 tiles in its signature banana-shaped pouch. Its compact size makes it ideal for travel and group play during holiday gatherings.

Fans of Stranger Things will find a themed pick from Jazwares: a multi-level radio station playset featuring two-sided scenes, glow-in-the-dark elements, breakaway floors, a flame portal, and a four-inch Robin figure.

Werner also pointed to Walgreens as a reliable destination for last-minute gifts and holiday essentials. The retailer offers seasonal décor, photo keepsakes, self-care items, hosting supplies, and fast fulfillment options, including delivery within an hour or pickup within 30 minutes.