Holiday Gift Picks Spotlight Footwear, Skincare, Tech, and Toys for Every Age

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Footwear, skincare, smart tech, and even children's bikes are topping holiday wish lists this season, according to lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin, who joined Inside South Florida to share trends and shopper-friendly picks for families.

Foot Locker remains a top destination this season thanks to its wide selection of sneakers, boots, and apparel for all ages. With major brands such as Nike, UGG, and Timberland, shoppers can find the latest styles both in stores and online, making it a reliable stop for trend-focused gifting. For more information, visit footlocker.com .

For teens and tweens interested in skincare, Bright Girl Skincare is emerging as a leading choice. Created by double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Angela Casey, the six-step skincare system is formulated for younger, sensitive skin and avoids harsh chemicals. The full routine is available for $96 and offers a gentle introduction to healthy skin habits. For more information, visit brightgirl.com .

Kids hoping to learn how to ride a bike may be especially excited this season, as Guardian Bikes continues to gain national buzz. Built with a lower center of gravity and lightweight materials, the bikes are engineered to boost control and confidence, with many young riders mastering their first ride in a single day. Guardian Bikes can be purchased online at guardianbikes.com , and shoppers can use the code GBMIAMI10 for an added discount.

Families looking for tech that supports connection are turning to Jubilee TV, a device that transforms any television into a communication and caregiving hub. The tool syncs with a smartphone, enabling video calls, reminders, and TV management from anywhere. It offers an accessible and affordable option for staying in touch with aging loved ones and is available for $39 through GetJubileeTV.com and Amazon.