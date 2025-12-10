Holiday Gifting on a Budget: What Americans Really Want This Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Chime. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed financial expert Patrice Washington from Chime to talk all things holidays, money, and her insights might actually change how you shop this year.

Chime’s new Unwrapped Survey reveals that the average holiday budget is just over $1,100, with most people prioritizing gifts for their partners and children. But the biggest surprise is what people actually want: cash. More than half of respondents say they need help with utilities, many want support with rent, and nearly as many would love cash to help pay down credit card debt. So while we often feel pressure to find a “thoughtful” present, the truth is that money is the most meaningful gift for many families this year.

The survey also highlighted regional trends. In places like West Virginia and Georgia, most people prefer cash, while in states like Indiana, people would rather receive experiences like trips, concerts, or memorable outings. But despite what’s trending, Patrice emphasized that the most important thing is knowing your own budget and honoring it. As she puts it, don’t look left or right; look at your wallet. Being generous shouldn’t mean jeopardizing your financial health, and she encourages everyone to use the tools available to track their spending, automate their savings, and finish the year financially steady, not stressed.