Holiday Glam 101: Hair, Makeup & Style Tips to Turn Heads All Season Long

Inside South Florida welcomed beauty pros from Julien Farel to make sure no one shows up to holiday gatherings feeling anything less than confident. Stylist and Colorist Wendy Davis and her team stopped by with real-life models to break down holiday hair, makeup, and styling must-knows, which are perfect for parties, themed events, and everything in between.

The main takeaway? Holiday glam should be fun, intentional, and personalized. From statement ponytails inspired by themed soirées to the timeless power of a bold red lip, the experts emphasized balance, letting one element shine while keeping the rest clean and polished. The season is also the perfect excuse to experiment, whether that means a slicked-back “wet look,” a half-up style you wouldn’t try day-to-day, or using inspiration photos to clearly communicate your vision with your stylist.

For professional hair and makeup help all season long, visit JulienFarel.com to book appointments and stay connected.

