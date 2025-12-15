Holiday Hosting and Gifting Made Easy with Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday season is officially in full swing, and lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell stopped by Inside South Florida to share must-have ideas for stress-free gifting and entertaining. From practical presents to festive finds, her recommendations focus on making the busiest time of year a little more joyful and manageable.

Free Clorox Gift of Clean

Leading the list is the Clorox Gift of Clean, a limited-time holiday bundle that combines essential Clorox cleaning products with a complimentary in-home cleaning service. Designed to help families stay sanitized during the holidays, the bundle offers a feel-good solution for busy households looking to reset and recharge during the season. For more information, visit Clorox.com/GiftOfClean .

Maestri House Lunafro Max

For gift sets that feel both thoughtful and trendy, O’Donnell highlighted the Maestri House LunaFro Max Milk Frother Holiday Gift Set. This special-edition frother, available in festive seasonal colors, features stepless speed control for customized foam, making it ideal for coffee, cocoa, matcha, or protein drinks. Portable, easy to clean, and stylishly designed, it offers an affordable upgrade to any kitchen routine. For more information, visit MaestriHouse.com or find it on Amazon.

Blue Diamond Almonds

Holiday entertaining also gets a boost with Blue Diamond Almonds’ newest mixed nut blends. Combining almonds, cashews, and pistachios in bold flavors like honey roasted, Smokehouse, and roasted sea salt, the blends offer a simple way to elevate snack boards and appetizer spreads. Their versatility also makes them a go-to option for hostess gifts, office exchanges, and stocking stuffers. Available on Amazon and at major retailers nationwide.

Beetles Advent Calendar 2025

Beauty lovers have something special to look forward to with the Beetles Advent Calendar. The 24-day countdown includes gel polish shades, nail art essentials, accessories, and a mini nail lamp, making at-home manicures accessible to both beginners and enthusiasts. Additional holiday kits from the brand offer more affordable options while still delivering a festive beauty experience. For more information, visit BeetlesGel.com . Available on Amazon and TikTok.

With holiday schedules filling up fast, O’Donnell emphasized the importance of practical gifts that save time while still feeling personal. Her curated picks focus on convenience, creativity, and comfort, helping hosts and gift-givers enjoy the season instead of stressing over it.