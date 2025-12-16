Holiday Hosting Made Easy With Festive Wines and Creative Gift Ideas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DonatoMedia.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the holiday season in full swing, entertaining is top of mind for many households across South Florida. From impromptu gatherings to family celebrations filled with kids, finding the right mix of drinks, gifts, and activities can make all the difference. Lifestyle expert Emily Richett shared her go-to picks with Inside South Florida to help hosts create memorable moments all season long.

Richett says her favorite part of the holidays is the sense of togetherness, when friends and family come together for spontaneous celebrations and shared experiences. That spirit of connection sets the tone for hosting, starting with drinks that are easy to pair with a wide variety of dishes.

Montes Alpha Chardonnay

For holiday entertaining, Montes Alpha Chardonnay stands out as a versatile option that complements everything from salads and fish to chicken and charcuterie boards. The cool-climate Chardonnay delivers a crisp, vibrant profile with juicy notes of pineapple, pear, and banana, making it a crowd-pleaser at the table. For more information, visit MontesWines.com .

Alta Vista Brut Blanc de Blancs

Sparkling wine is another seasonal staple, and Alta Vista Brut Blanc de Blancs offers an elegant option made entirely from Chardonnay grapes grown at the winery’s estate vineyard. With lively bubbles and tropical fruit notes, it works equally well for holiday celebrations and ringing in the new year. For more information, visit MontesWines.com .

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

For red wine lovers, Sequoia Grove’s Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon brings depth and balance to winter gatherings. Crafted from estate vineyards in Rutherford along with longtime growing partners, the wine pairs well with hearty holiday fare and also makes a thoughtful host gift. For more information, visit SequoiaGrove.com .

Clixo

Beyond the table, Richett highlighted a gift option that appeals to kids and creatives of all ages. Clixo is a flexible magnetic building toy that allows users to snap and twist pieces into endless shapes. Named one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2025, the toy supports STEM learning, travels easily, and avoids the cleanup headaches of smaller building sets. Available in themed kits such as space vehicles and jungle birds, Clixo offers a hands-on activity that encourages imagination and play for a wide age range. For more information, visit Clixo.com .