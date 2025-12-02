Holiday Hosting Made Easy With Wisconsin Cheese

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.
Food and lifestyle expert Parker Wallace stopped by Inside South Florida to share simple ways to elevate holiday entertaining, all built around Wisconsin’s award-winning cheeses. With more than 600 varieties crafted in the state, she says the secret to stress-free hosting is keeping things simple, delicious, and full of heart.
Wallace highlighted easy bite-sized treats like Roth Buttermilk Blue chocolate cups, a mix of sweet and savory designed for minimal prep and big impact. She also showcased two standout holiday cheese balls: a sweet-and-spicy Wood River Creamery Mango Habanero cheddar-Gruyere blend, and a peppercorn-studded feta ball made with Odyssey feta. Both cheeses come from master cheesemakers trained in Wisconsin’s rigorous program — the only one of its kind outside Switzerland.
For grazing tables, Wallace pointed to whipped ricotta puff pastry spoons featuring Belgioioso ricotta, along with an unexpected dessert option: a salted caramel mascarpone fondue made with Cello mascarpone, perfect for dipping fruit, cookies, or marshmallows.
To recreate any of these dishes at home, viewers can look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese label in stores and visit WisconsinCheese.com for recipes and inspiration.