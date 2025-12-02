Holiday Hosting Made Easy With Wisconsin Cheese

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Food and lifestyle expert Parker Wallace stopped by Inside South Florida to share simple ways to elevate holiday entertaining, all built around Wisconsin’s award-winning cheeses. With more than 600 varieties crafted in the state, she says the secret to stress-free hosting is keeping things simple, delicious, and full of heart.

Wallace highlighted easy bite-sized treats like Roth Buttermilk Blue chocolate cups, a mix of sweet and savory designed for minimal prep and big impact. She also showcased two standout holiday cheese balls: a sweet-and-spicy Wood River Creamery Mango Habanero cheddar-Gruyere blend, and a peppercorn-studded feta ball made with Odyssey feta. Both cheeses come from master cheesemakers trained in Wisconsin’s rigorous program — the only one of its kind outside Switzerland.

For grazing tables, Wallace pointed to whipped ricotta puff pastry spoons featuring Belgioioso ricotta, along with an unexpected dessert option: a salted caramel mascarpone fondue made with Cello mascarpone, perfect for dipping fruit, cookies, or marshmallows.