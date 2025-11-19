Holiday Hosting Tips From Chef & Cookbook Author Marisel Salazar

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Del Monte, Don Francisco’s Coffee, and Bob Evans. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the holidays officially here, chef and cookbook writer Marisel Salazar joined Inside South Florida to break down simple ways to elevate your seasonal gatherings. Her approach focuses on smart shortcuts, flavorful upgrades, and thoughtful touches that make hosting feel effortless rather than overwhelming.

Del Monte Vegetables

Salazar recommends Del Monte’s new bold vegetable varieties, which add excitement to traditional holiday spreads without extra cooking time. Dishes like hot honey-glazed carrots pair seamlessly with turkey, beef, pork, or seafood, while a five-ingredient street corn salsa can be served with chips or spooned over any holiday protein for a vibrant, festive hit of flavor. For more information, visit DelMonte.com .

Don Francisco’s Coffee

To bring warmth to the table, Salazar turns to Don Francisco’s Coffee, made from 100% premium Arabica beans and backed by more than 150 years of family tradition. Flavored blends such as butterscotch toffee, caramel cream, and vanilla nut make it easy to whip up seasonal drinks like a caramel café au lait or a toffee nut latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. For more information, visit DonFranciscos.com .

Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese

For effortless comfort food, Salazar keeps Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese on hand. Ready in minutes, the Original and Bacon varieties offer rich, home-style flavor without the work. This year, she turned the Original version into a cranberry and brie mac and cheese, transforming it into a festive centerpiece that stands out on any holiday table. For more information, visit BobEvans.com .