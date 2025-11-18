Holiday Jewelry Trends: Why Natural Diamonds Are the Ultimate Gift This Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by A Diamond is Forever. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

‘Tis the season for sparkle, and nothing says holiday magic like unwrapping a jewelry box to find diamonds inside. This year, gifting natural diamonds is more meaningful than ever, and style expert Emmy Kondo joined Inside South Florida to break down the top trends and must-see pieces.

A recent survey shows that two-thirds of women feel their partners often miss the mark on holiday gifts, while nearly eight in ten say they would love to receive natural diamonds. To help shoppers get it right, Emmy spotlighted one of the biggest trends of the year: desert diamonds, natural stones in warm, earthy tones ranging from soft champagnes to deep cognacs. These gems are showing up in classic styles like studs, hoops, tennis necklaces, and ombré designs, adding a personal, modern twist to timeless jewelry.

The best part? There’s something for every budget. Emmy highlighted celebrity-worn luxury pieces, including a $92,000 cognac diamond necklace seen on Bad Bunny, a $32,000 bracelet worn by Taylor Swift, and high-end designs from Stephanie Gottlieb and Vice Versa. She also showcased accessible options under $500, including three-stone necklaces and matching earrings available at national retailers like Kay and Reeds.

Whether you're going bold or keeping it budget-friendly, the message is the same: natural diamonds make a lasting, meaningful holiday gift.