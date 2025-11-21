Holiday Must-Haves: Fashion, Travel, Creativity & Stress-Free Gifting

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Loungefly, EF Go Ahead Tours, Crayola, Priority Pass, and Spin Master. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy stopped by to share smart, stylish, and stress-free gift ideas to kick off the holiday season. From fashion-forward fandom to travel deals and creative playsets, here’s what made her list:

Loungefly

For the fan who loves to accessorize, Loungefly offers a chic way to blend style with fandom. Known for their mini backpacks, crossbodies, and wallets featuring beloved characters like Mickey Mouse and Wicket, the brand has launched Backstory by Loungefly, a collection of red-and-black quilted bags designed to be personalized with collectible enamel pins. Available styles include a mini backpack, tote, and crossbody, all customizable and perfect for gifting. Find the collection at Loungefly.com .

EF Go Ahead Tours

For an unforgettable experience gift, EF Go Ahead Tours offers curated trips backed by 35 years of expertise. Their new lineup features solo-only adventures and women-only trips, including a France tour with a champagne tasting at Veuve Clicquot and a Japan journey where travelers can meet legendary Ama pearl divers and learn the art of ramen. Bookings made through Black Friday come with up to $1,000 in savings, making this an ideal time to lock in an experience of a lifetime. For more information, visit GoAheadTours.com .

Crayola Marker Airbrush Art Kit

For kids (and creative adults), the Crayola Marker Airbrush Art Kit offers hours of artistic fun. The battery-operated airbrusher works with 44 included markers, five stencils, and can also be used with existing Crayola Broad Line, Super Tips, and Pip-Squeaks markers. Meaghan’s pro tip: Have kids make their own holiday cards and wrapping paper. Great for ages 6 and up, available at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit Crayola.com .

Priority Pass

To make holiday travel smoother, Priority Pass offers access to over 1,800 airport lounges and experiences worldwide—from quiet spaces and complimentary food to spa services and nap pods. Holiday deals include 30% off Standard and 20% off Standard Plus memberships. Learn more at PriorityPass.com .

Kinetic Sand Pizza Oven Playset

For the little chef, the Kinetic Sand Squish Pizza Set delivers hands-on sensory play. Kids can mold pizza dough, watch it “rise,” grate cheese, and cut slices using four different colors of kinetic sand, which is ideal for ages 5 and up, and available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit SpinMaster.com .