Holiday Must-Haves for Kids and Parents: Top Black Friday Deals You Can’t Miss

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From home upgrades to family-friendly gifts, lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin stopped by to share her top picks for the holiday season, all with major savings lined up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Acribble Scrubbie Bluey

The newest hit from Crayola brings the entire Bluey family to life in a color-clean-and-color-again playset kids can use over and over. Young fans can customize the figures with washable markers, rinse them clean, and start again for endless creativity. The set will be 25% off on Amazon from Nov. 14–28 while promo inventory lasts, making it a standout holiday deal.

Nanit Smart Baby Monitor System

Topping Black Friday lists for parents, the Nanit Smart Baby Monitor is the most awarded baby monitor on the market. It connects directly to your smartphone, and this latest version also includes a separate home monitor for easy viewing without needing your phone in hand. Nanit is offering 20% off at Nanit.com through Dec. 5, making it a major grab for new families.

Pigeon America

Trusted by parents and healthcare professionals for more than 60 years, Pigeon’s baby bottles and cups are built for comfort and durability. Their BPA- and BPS-free glass bottles feature soft, breast-like nipples, and their newly designed stainless-steel PPSU drink cups keep liquids hot or cold on the go. For Black Friday, shoppers can get 20% off orders of $80+ at PigeonStore.com through Nov. 30 with the code PIGEONBF2.

Guardian Bikes

Making bike riding easier and safer, Guardian Bikes are engineered specifically for kids, featuring a low center of gravity and a longer wheelbase to help beginners feel confident quickly; some even learn in a single day. This season, Guardian is offering 40% off kids’ bikes, plus $100 in free accessories with purchase. Use code GBMIAMI10 for an additional $10 off at GuardianBikes.com .