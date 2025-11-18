Holiday Must-Haves: Gifts, Hosting Essentials & Sparkling Sips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to share some of the best festive finds to help you save big and celebrate in style this holiday season, from food to travel and even seasonal bling.

Burlington Stores

Whether you’re hunting for a festive outfit, decorating your home, or picking up last-minute gifts, Burlington keeps holiday shopping simple with everyday low prices. The store offers a huge assortment of brand-name merchandise, from décor and home furnishings to gifts and party essentials, with new items arriving daily. Visit Burlington.com to find a store near you.

Castello Havarti Cheese

If you want easy yet impressive holiday hosting, Castello Havarti is your go-to. This semi-soft Danish cheese is creamy, buttery, and melts beautifully, making it perfect for mac and cheese, cheese boards, baked dishes, or gifting. With varieties like creamy Havarti, aged, and the new hickory-smoked, there's a flavor for everyone. Find it at your local grocery store or visit CastelloCheese.com .

A by AMC Cookware

For home cooks looking to save time and make healthier dishes, A by AMC cookware delivers pro-level performance. Its Durando stainless steel base distributes heat evenly and prevents sticking, so you can cook with less butter or oil. Each lid includes a Visiotherm gauge to monitor temperature, while the Audiotherm device connects to the Cook & Go app for hands-free cooking updates. Use code GIFTING10 at abyamc.com for 10% off.

La Marca Prosecco

La Marca is America’s favorite Prosecco for a reason: it’s bright, balanced, and perfect for any holiday moment. Enjoy it on its own or mix up a festive cocktail like a cranberry spritz for seasonal flair. La Marca Prosecco is available nationwide; find it near you at LaMarcaProsecco.com .