As holiday excitement ramps up, veterinarians warn that pets often feel the stress just as much as we do. Pet expert Charlotte Reed stopped by Inside South Florida to share simple ways to keep furry family members calm, healthy, and safe throughout the season.

Tevra Brands Twist & Lick Well Gel

Reed explained that extra noise, visitors, and decorations can trigger anxiety in pets. A calming supplement can help, such as Vetality’s Twist & Lick Well Gel, which uses ingredients like L-tryptophan, valerian, and melatonin. It absorbs quickly and releases slowly over 24 hours to keep pets relaxed during busy celebrations. For more information, visit TevraBrands.com .

Loving Pets Products Soft Jerky

She also reminded viewers to keep pets away from holiday foods that can upset their stomachs. Instead, set out a small bowl of safe alternatives, like Loving Pets’ soft jerky treats, so guests can still offer pets something special without causing digestive issues.

Tevra Brands Stop the Runs

For pets who do get an upset stomach, Reed recommends an at-home anti-diarrhea option such as Vetality’s Stop the Runs, made with bentonite, prebiotics, and electrolytes to quickly restore balance. For more information, visit TevraBrands.com .

Loving Pets Products Le Bol

Another overlooked hazard is slip-and-fall accidents around food and water bowls. Reed highlighted Loving Pets’ skid-proof Le Bol bowls, designed to stay put and prevent spills during the holiday rush. For more information, visit LovingPetsProducts.com .

For more pet safety tips, listeners can find Charlotte Reed on social media and through The Pet Buzz radio show and podcast.