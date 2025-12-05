Holiday Shopping on a Budget? Experian’s New Tool Helps You Spend Smarter

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Experian. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Before you start swiping your card and checking off that holiday gift list, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by Inside South Florida with a smart reminder: your credit card matters just as much as what you’re buying.

An Experian survey shows that 1 in 4 consumers plan to review their credit cards to make sure they’re getting the best rewards, protections, and benefits for holiday spending. And if you're not doing that yet, this is your sign.

Josh explains that Experian isn’t just a credit bureau. They now offer a full suite of financial tools, including a personalized credit card marketplace. It shows you credit card options based on your actual credit profile, making it easier to choose cards that give you better rewards, cashback, or lower interest rates, all key to stretching your holiday budget further.

One standout feature is Experian’s No Ding Decline. If you're unsure whether you’ll be approved for a card, this tool lets you apply without worrying about damaging your FICO score if you get declined. That means less stress and smarter shopping all season long.

Experian’s goal is to be your B.F.F., or Big Financial Friend, helping you budget better, save more, reduce expenses, and pick the right card for your big holiday purchases.