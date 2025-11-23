Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday Tech Gifts Come With Hidden Risks: UL Research Institute Urges Battery Safety

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by UL Research Institutes. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As holiday shopping ramps up, experts are urging families to pay closer attention to the lithium-ion batteries powering many of the season’s most popular gifts. Nicole Sanders, public education lead for UL Research Institute, said to Inside South Florida that the organization’s Take Charge campaign was created to help consumers better understand and prevent battery-related fires at home and on the go.

Lithium-ion batteries are now found in everything from phones and laptops to wireless headphones and e-scooters, yet more than half of Americans are unaware of the risks that come with improper use or damaged devices. UL Research Institute reports that in 2024, commercial flights experienced nearly two battery-related incidents every week, underscoring the importance of keeping these items within reach while traveling rather than packing them in checked luggage.

The campaign’s Take Charge Checklist guides consumers through safe purchasing, usage, and handling. Shoppers are encouraged to look for certified batteries tested by nationally recognized labs, use only the chargers provided with their devices, avoid overcharging, and keep electronics away from pillows or bedding. Warning signs such as swelling, overheating, smoke, or unusual noises signal that a device should be unplugged immediately and moved away.

Improper disposal is another growing concern. Lithium-ion batteries should never be thrown in household trash due to the risk of puncture and fire. Instead, consumers can locate safe drop-off sites by visiting call2recycle.org.

For more safety resources and the full Take Charge Checklist, families can visit batteryfiresafety.org.

