Holiday Tech Gifts That Make You Feel Like Santa

The holidays aren’t just about presents, but let’s be honest, nothing beats finding the perfect gadget for someone you love. Tech expert Jennifer Jolly returned to Inside South Florida with her latest lineup of gifts guaranteed to level up your Santa status.

Philips Avent Baby Monitor

She kicked things off with the Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor, a standout for new parents thanks to SenseIQ technology that tracks sleep and breathing without the need for wearables. It even uses AI to interpret different baby cries, whether they’re hungry, tired, gassy, or just cranky, and parents can check in from anywhere without needing Wi-Fi. Available 40% off on Amazon at $199.99.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Next up was the Microsoft Surface Laptop, ideal for students or anyone who needs a modern everyday machine. It’s light, fast, has a best-in-class 13-inch touchscreen, up to 23 hours of battery life, and a built-in Copilot key for instant AI assistance. It comes in ocean, violet, and platinum. For more information, visit Microsoft.com .

New ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

For gamers, Jolly highlighted the ROG Ally, a powerful handheld device that plays titles from Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic and more. It’s a full Windows PC in portable form and includes three months of Game Pass so players can jump into favorites like Minecraft and Hogwarts Legacy right away. For more information, visit Microsoft.com .

Honeywell Home X8S

Jennifer then showcased the Honeywell Home X8S Pro Smart Thermostat, which she called “a control center for your home.” Beyond temperature, it displays indoor air quality, energy-saving tools, and even live video from compatible doorbells so you can see who’s at the door right from the wall unit. For more information, visit HoneywellHome.com .

Greenlight

Rounding out her list was Greenlight, the popular family finance and safety app paired with a debit card for kids and teens. It teaches real-world money skills like earning, saving, and investing, with built-in parental controls. According to Greenlight’s Family Trends Report, families using the app collectively saved nearly $340 million this year. Use promo code “GLHOLIDAY” for 3 months of Greenlight Infinity.