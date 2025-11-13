Holiday Tech Guide with Jennifer Jolly Gets Real

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish.All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly brought the holiday heat to "Inside South Florida," armed with gadgets that actually solve real-world problems instead of just looking pretty on shelves.

Her MVP pick? The HP OmniBook 5 with Snapdragon X Elite chip - a laptop that laughs at dead batteries with its ridiculous 34-hour life span. At under $700, it's built for chronic charger-forgetters and runs AI tools without breaking a sweat. Perfect for students, travelers, and anyone who lives dangerously without backup power.

For the home office warriors, she showcased the HP Smart Tank 7602 printer that comes with two years of ink and uses AI to strip out webpage junk before printing. No more wasted ink on random ads - finally, a printer that thinks before it prints.

The surprise crowd-pleaser was the BirdBuddy smart bird feeder, using AI to identify backyard visitors and send crystal-clear photos straight to your phone. Jolly's family still talks about the day a bald eagle showed up - pure tech magic that connects people to nature.

Beauty tech got its moment with the SolaWave Wrinkle Retreat Pro mask, packing 320 LEDs for three-minute collagen-boosting sessions. At 55, Jolly saw results in one week, and Black Friday brings buy-one-get-one deals.

The ultimate family fun factor? Huupe Arcade - the world's first smart basketball game that tracks every shot and doubles as a streaming TV. Ages 4 to 86 were lining up to play at Jolly's house.

All details live at techish.com with weekly newsletter perks and potential giveaways.