Holiday Tech Roundup: Stephanie Humphrey Shares the Season’s Must-Have Gadgets

Tech and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey stopped by Inside South Florida to break down the smartest, most convenient, and most exciting gadgets to gift this holiday season. From home helpers to handheld gaming and stylish foldable phones, here are her top picks.

Levoit Lvac-300 Cordless Vacuum

Kicking off the list is the Levoit LVAC 300 cordless vacuum, a gift designed to simplify everyday cleaning. The device is lightweight, powerful, and built with anti-tangle technology so pet hair and long strands don’t jam the brush. It’s easy to store, easy to clean, and ideal for quick touchups around the house. The vacuum is available at Levoit.com and Amazon.

SimpliSafe Home Security Systems

For those focused on home safety during the busy holiday season, SimpliSafe offers an easy DIY security solution. The brand’s Lighthouse seven-piece system includes an updated AI-powered outdoor camera that detects and deters potential threats. Seasonal savings include discounts of up to 70% on all systems, plus a free camera when customers enroll in professional monitoring. SimpliSafe devices can be found at SimpliSafe.com , Best Buy, Amazon, and more.

ROG Xbox Ally X

Gamers of all ages have a standout option this year with the first handheld devices co-launched by Xbox and ASUS: the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. Each handheld includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Premium, giving instant access to more than 200 titles, including Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Hogwarts Legacy. These gaming systems are available at the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, and major retailers, perfect for families who want to play on the go. For more information, visit Microsoft.com .

Motorola Razr Family

Gadget lovers looking for something fashionable and functional will appreciate the new Motorola Razr lineup, which includes the Razr Ultra, Razr+, and Razr. These foldable phones feature Moto AI for smart organization and creative tools, plus Pantone-curated colors and premium finishes like leather-inspired textures and soft Alcantara. They deliver a blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge design and are available at Motorola.com , Best Buy, and Amazon.