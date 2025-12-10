Holiday Tech That Solves Real Problems: Jennifer Jolly’s Top Picks

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Some of the best holiday gifts aren’t just fun, but they actually make life easier. And no one knows problem-solving presents better than Jennifer Jolly, “the lady with the list,” who joined Inside South Florida with her top tech picks of the season.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

She kicked things off with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, a powerhouse tablet that can replace a laptop while still being perfect for curling up on the couch. With a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display, all-day battery life, water resistance, and built-in S Pen tools like Note Assist and Transcript Assist, it’s designed for work, creativity, and entertainment in one sleek package. For more information, visit Samsung.com .

HP Sprocket Photobooth for $599

For instant party fun, Jennifer highlighted the HP Sprocket Photo Booth, a compact booth you place on any table. It prints glossy, peel-and-stick photos instantly, requires no ink or extra apps, and features a built-in ring light for perfect shots every time. Available on Amazon.

Sandisk microSD Card for ROG Xbox

Gamers weren’t left out either. She showcased Sandisk’s microSD card for the ASUS ROG Ally X, offering up to 2TB of storage so players can keep 40–50 games on the go without lag or constant deleting and re-downloading.

Birdbuddy Pro Smart Bird Feeder

Another standout was the Bird Buddy Pro Smart Feeder, complete with a solar panel, camera and AI that identifies every bird that stops by and sends the photos straight to your phone. It’s become a hit with families, grandparents and kids — and nearly half off for the holidays.

Visit Bark.us for Deals!

And for families navigating a child’s first phone, Jennifer recommended the Bark Phone for Kids, built for safety from the ground up. It monitors texts, photos, and apps for red flags, blocks explicit images before kids see them, and gives parents full control over screen time, app approvals, location tracking, and even shutting the phone down if it’s moving in a car.