Holiday Tech Trends Put Smart Gadgets at the Top of 2025 Wish Lists

The latest wave of technology is taking center stage this holiday season, with smart gadgets and connected solutions shaping gift wish lists for 2025. From home connectivity to screen-free toys and stylish lighting, tech educator and lifestyle expert Albert Lawrence explained to Inside South Florida how new tech is blending convenience, entertainment, and everyday practicality.

Lawrence says artificial intelligence continues to influence how people work, play, and live, making tech gifts more versatile and meaningful than ever. One standout option for families is T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, which offers fast and reliable Wi-Fi for streaming movies, video chatting with loved ones, and online shopping. Plans start at $35 a month with a five-year price guarantee, and new customers may qualify for up to a $300 gift card, with select plans including streaming services at no extra cost.

For families looking to reduce screen time while keeping kids engaged, Terra by Battat is gaining attention for its interactive remote-control animal toys. With lifelike designs ranging from dinosaurs and sharks to wall-climbing insects, the toys offer hands-on fun with a video-game feel, minus the screens. The lineup is available at major retailers for under $35, making it an accessible and entertaining gift option.

Holiday décor is also getting a high-tech upgrade with Govee Sparkle String Lights. The smart lighting system offers more than 16 million colors and over 140 preset scenes, allowing users to customize displays through an AI lighting bot and synchronize lights throughout their home for a modern, festive look.

Rounding out the must-have tech is the Western Digital My Passport portable hard drive, designed for on-the-go storage needs. Compatible with USB-C devices, it offers up to six terabytes of space, enough to store hundreds of hours of high-definition video or over a million photos. Models start at under $80, making it a practical gift for anyone managing digital files.