Holiday Toy Madness: Digital Pets & DJ Dreams!

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bitzee, Tonies, Fisher Price, Thames & Kosmos. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner just unleashed the ultimate holiday toy arsenal on Inside South Florida, and parents, your shopping list is about to get a serious upgrade! The Bitzee Hamster Ball is basically the Tamagotchi of 2024 – a fully interactive digital pet that lets kids tap, roll, and nurture 20 different hamster personalities from baby to "Super Bitzee" status. No real pet mess, maximum cuteness overload.

The Toniebox 2 is giving us major nostalgia vibes with a modern twist – kids plop cute character figures on top and instantly get screen-free stories, songs, and games. It's like having a personal DJ for bedtime stories, complete with sleep timers and sunrise alarms for ages 1-9.

But the real showstoppers? Fisher Price's viral DJ table that teaches colors and numbers while kids drop beats, and the mind-blowing coding chameleon that kids build AND program to follow them around, change colors, and catch prey with its tongue. We're talking STEM education disguised as pure fun.

Elizabeth's serving up toys that actually grow with kids while sneaking in serious learning. Check Wernerinfo.com for the full toy takeover – your holiday shopping just got infinitely cooler!

