Holiday Toy Preview From Toy Expert Elizabeth Werner

Inside South Florida welcomed toy expert Elizabeth Werner back to the studio to share the hottest gifts inspired by kids’ favorite shows, classic games, and new tech-forward toys. Here are her top recommendations for holiday shopping this season.

Peppa Pig’s Big Family House Playset

With the arrival of Peppa’s new baby sister, Evie, the Pig family needed more room, and so does your playroom. This expanded two-story, seven-room playset opens up to a wide 2.5 feet, perfect for multiple kids to play at once. Packed with fun accessories, it lets little ones reenact their favorite moments from the beloved show.

Nano-Mals: Pocket-Sized Pets

For children begging for a pet of their own, Nano-Mals make an adorable (and low-maintenance) stand-in. These tiny, fashionable, interactive pets feature 70+ sounds, lights, and reactions, expressing needs and moods as kids play. Clip them onto backpacks, and if two Nano-Mals meet, they even interact with each other, making them twice as fun.

Monopoly App Banking Board Game

Say goodbye to counting cash. Monopoly App Banking brings digital convenience into the classic board game. The app serves as both a bank and a banker, allowing players to scan titles and deeds, handle transactions, and even bid on auctions using their phone. Familiar gameplay meets tech-savvy updates, plus stops like the Chocolate Factory keep the experience sweet.

Beyblade Battling Spinning Top

Kids can battle together with the newest evolution of the Beyblade phenomenon: the Beyblade X Drop Attack stadium. For the first time, a Beyblade arena features an elevated accelerator rail, giving spinning tops extra height before they drop down to strike opponents with even more force. Expect flying tops, louder cheers, and serious competition.

Cyberworld Scorponok

For Transformers fans, Scorponok from the Cyberworld franchise is a must-have. This massive robot converts into a scorpion-style tank, complete with a buzzsaw arm, claw hand, and a tail that transforms into either a sword or a cyberbike. Built-in lights and sounds amplify the action, and Scorpinok doubles as a playset for other figures in the line.