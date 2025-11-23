Holiday Traffic Spike Brings Accident Risks: Anidjar & Levine Share Tips to Stay Safe

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Anidjar & Levine. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday rush is officially underway, and with it comes packed roads, distracted drivers, and a seasonal spike in car accidents. Attorneys Glen Levine and Shire Patel from Anidjar & Levine joined Inside South Florida to break down what drivers should know and what to do if the unexpected happens.

The holiday season means busier roads across South Florida, and law firms are seeing the impact firsthand. Attorneys Glen Levine and Shire Patel from Anidjar & Levine warn that the spike in visitors, construction zones, distracted drivers, and packed schedules all combine to create one of the most dangerous driving periods of the year.

They recommend returning to the basics of defensive driving: slowing down, giving yourself extra travel time, and avoiding distractions from phones, passengers, or holiday stress. With road patterns constantly shifting due to construction and out-of-town drivers navigating unfamiliar streets, staying alert is more important than ever.

If a crash does occur, attorneys emphasize how important it is to act quickly. Drivers should contact law enforcement, seek medical attention if needed, document the scene thoroughly and gather insurance information. Wide photos, close-up shots, and images capturing the surrounding roadway can be critical later, especially in accidents involving large trucks or vehicles that may leave the scene.