Holiday Wish List Upgrades: Cozy Bedding, Smart Coffee, Luxe Seating & Outdoor Living Essentials

Home improvement experts Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery stopped by Inside South Florida to share the top products that deserve a spot on your holiday wish list this season, from ultra-soft bedding to smart coffee makers, next-level recliners, and a show-stopping outdoor pergola.

BedSure 2-in-1 and BedSure Organic

Chip and Kathryn agree that cozying up starts with the right bedding, and BedSure remains a fan favorite for a reason. Their new Gentle-Soft 2-in-1 Comforter Set blends features from two bestselling products into one luxurious but affordable essential. The set includes BedSure’s patented SnapTech buttons to prevent shifting, is easy to wash, and is top-rated on Amazon. For Black Friday, shoppers can use code BEDSURE2IN1 for 10% off.

To complete the perfect sleep setup, the BedSure Gentle-Soft Organic Cotton Sheets bring breathable comfort and everyday luxury without breaking the bank. Also a top Amazon pick, these sheets pair seamlessly with the comforter set to create a full cozy refresh.

JURA Z10

For those who love barista-level drinks at home, the JURA Z10 is a true showstopper. This all-in-one machine can make up to 40 specialty beverages, from hot espresso and velvety flat whites to real cold brew and flavored sweet foam creations. With a sleek touchscreen and intelligent brewing technology, the Z10 grinds and presses beans differently depending on whether you're making hot or cold drinks, bringing coffee-shop precision straight to your countertop.

Mamazing Chair

Comfort continues with the Mamazing Recliner, a smart, thoughtful seating solution ideal for parents, but honestly great for anyone. It features independently adjustable “hug-assist” armrests that move with you, built-in reclining and footrest controls, cup holders, a phone dock, and charging ports. Designed for maximum support and everyday ease, it’s the chair you’ll never want to get out of. For more information, visit mamazing.com and use code MAMA15 for 15% off this Black Friday.

PERGOLUX Skydance

To elevate your outdoor space year-round, Chip highlights the Skydance Pergola from PERGOLUX. Made of high-quality aluminum that resists rust and rot, this pergola includes motorized louvers, integrated lighting, and smart-app controls. With a 100-mph wind rating and the ability to withstand heavy snow loads, it’s built for durability across all climates. For Black Friday, use code CHIP250 for $250 off.